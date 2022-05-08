Global Endowment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,124 shares during the quarter. Arco Platform accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned 2.10% of Arco Platform worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

ARCE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 54,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

