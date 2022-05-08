Global Endowment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 167.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 692,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,565. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

