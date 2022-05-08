Global Endowment Management LP Invests $743,000 in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth $9,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,923. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.