Global Endowment Management LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 285,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,687. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78.

