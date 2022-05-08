Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 58,580 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 31,821,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

