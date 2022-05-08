Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,629,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 966,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,490,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globalstar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,508,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,563,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

