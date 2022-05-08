GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 3,402 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.21. 8,978,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

