GM Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after purchasing an additional 377,947 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,780,000 after purchasing an additional 186,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.27. 1,416,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.