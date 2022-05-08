GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 164.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.17 on Friday, hitting $551.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,868. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $622.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $544.00 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

