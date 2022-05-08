GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 10,418,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,017. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.