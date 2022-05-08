GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after buying an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,844,000 after buying an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,233,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,266,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,996,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

