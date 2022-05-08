GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

BOND traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $96.45. 315,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

