GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $14.15 on Friday, reaching $395.71. 1,989,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,850. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

