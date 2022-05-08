GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,427 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises approximately 2.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

