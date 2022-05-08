Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0475 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3,016.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00276351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015615 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,010,828 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

