GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

