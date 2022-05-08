Gordon Haskett Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Reduce

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.71.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $127,897,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.