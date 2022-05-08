Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Grab alerts:

GRAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Grab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grab (GRAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.