Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 33,202 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 254,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,315. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.