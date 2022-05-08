Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 44,166 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,166 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $37,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of HALO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 1,177,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,497. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $48.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

