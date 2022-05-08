Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 273,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.