Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,842 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of California Water Service Group worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 268,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

