Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BLK traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $628.62. The company had a trading volume of 725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,541. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $706.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.73. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $610.00 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

