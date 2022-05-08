Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 20,560 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 962,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,396. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

