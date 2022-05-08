Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 36,404 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Tronox by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 83.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tronox by 264.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 623,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

