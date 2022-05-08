Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,088 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $103,520,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $14.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.71. 669,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.35 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

