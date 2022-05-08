Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares during the period. Ranpak comprises approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.14% of Ranpak worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,389,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 866,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 554,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 490,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $4,719,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

PACK stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $12.36. 2,365,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,822. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ranpak’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.