Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $41,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

