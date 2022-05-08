Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.72% of Graphic Packaging worth $162,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

