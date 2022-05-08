Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.