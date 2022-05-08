Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of PRA Group worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PRA Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAA. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,722,938.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.