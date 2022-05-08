Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

