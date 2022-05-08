Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO opened at $580.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

