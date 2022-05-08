Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 5,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

