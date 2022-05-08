Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Frontdoor worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 694.03% and a net margin of 7.70%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

