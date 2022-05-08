Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of Green Dot worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

