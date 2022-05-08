Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.