Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Acquires $49,828.50 in Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 3,691 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GHL opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,202.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

