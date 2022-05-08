Grin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137,330.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and $137,330.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,523.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.13 or 0.07421418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00274182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.95 or 0.00767447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.00622464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00078189 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

