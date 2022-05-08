Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

GRTS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 1,495,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,034. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $174.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 95,687 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

