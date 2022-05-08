Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $11.61 or 0.00034507 BTC on major exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $6,914.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,660.11 or 1.00015707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

