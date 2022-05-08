Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 54,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

