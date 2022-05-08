Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

GH traded down $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 5,901,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $137.84.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

