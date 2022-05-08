GYEN (GYEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.87 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and $197,334.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 25,237.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00385090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00552724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038984 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.91 or 1.85894822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

