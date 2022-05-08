Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,329.00

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1,329.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.72 or 1.00008444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 374,431,886 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

