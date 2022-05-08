Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.47 Million

Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will post $97.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.03 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $107.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $390.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.50 million to $424.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $401.39 million, with estimates ranging from $373.10 million to $429.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

