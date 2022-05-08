Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

