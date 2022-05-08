Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.