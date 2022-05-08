Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,758 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 2.62% of Hanger worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 54.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,247 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hanger stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 104,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.89 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

