Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.80 ($146.11) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

FRA HNR1 opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a one year high of €116.37 ($122.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.03.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

