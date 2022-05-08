Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.50

Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.57). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile (LON:HVN)
